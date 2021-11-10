Actor Simone Singh Turns 47: From K3G to Kal Ho Na Ho, She Won Hearts Everywhere

Television actor Simone Singh turned 47 on November 10, but the fans believe that she hasn’t aged and looks as beautiful as she did in her young times. In the late ’90s, Simone was a household name following the success of her TV show ‘Heena’. She was the first Indian female actor to represent the country at the New York International Emmy Awards. During her decades-long career, the actor has worked in a variety of roles in television and films. Simone has been part of more than 20 films in her career.

Simone Singh made her television debut with the show ‘Swabhimaan’ in the 90s. Born on 10 November 1974, in Jamshedpur, Simone worked in several shows like ‘SeaHawks’, ‘Azeeb Dastan Hai Yeh’ and ‘Thoda Hai Thode ki zarurat Hai’. She received recognition from the serial ‘Hina’ in which she played the title role. The show became a hit and was aired on television for 5 long years from 1998 to 2003.

In an old interview, the actor shared some beauty tips and said, “It is all due to nature. When a person is happy from inside, that happiness is visible on the face and that happiness probably makes me look beautiful because I am very much happy from my life right now.”

After she got the much-needed break and success with “Heena”, Simone worked in serials like ‘Aandhi’, ‘Virasat’, ‘Ek Hasina Thi’, ‘Haq Se’ and ‘Bahu Begum’. She played the role of a vamp in ‘Ek Haseena Thi’ which proved great for her career again.

In 2001, Simone made her film debut and followed it up with roles in big films like ‘Ek Rishta’ and ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham’. The 47-year-old also appeared in films like ‘Yes, Maine Bhi Pyaar Kiya’, ‘Kal Ho Na Ho’, ‘Marigold,’ ‘Rann’, ‘Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas’ and ‘Love Aaj Aur Kal’.

“Before coming to Mumbai, I went to Delhi after completion of my studies. I worked in a TV channel for a long time in Delhi and I came to Mumbai on a friend’s request and then my journey of becoming an actress started. I have done a lot of work in my long career. TV serials have tiring work. So, I work only as much as it does not affect my mental health,” Simone had once said.

