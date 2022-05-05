Actor Sivakarthikeyan To Soon Appear on Cooku With Comali 3 To Promote Don

With its unique and entertaining concept, the Tamil reality TV show Cooku with Comali has emerged as one of the most popular shows on Vijay TV. In the show, various personalities from the entertainment industry are invited to team up with comedians who then showcase their cooking skills to impress the judges.

Now, when a show enjoys significant popularity among the audience, it also becomes the perfect platform for actors and filmmakers to promote their films. Currently, the third season of Cooku with Comali is being aired on Vijay TV and as per reports, fans will soon see a guest making an appearance on the show.

Reportedly, actor Sivakarthikeyan is going to appear in one of the episodes of Cooku with Comali as a guest. On the show, Sivakarthikeyan will promote his upcoming film Don. The entire cast of the film will be soon seen on the cooking show.

A picture of Sivakarthikeyan from the sets of Cooku with Comali Season 3 was also shared online which suggested that the actor has wrapped shooting for the episode, and it might air soon on Vijay TV.

The makers of Don were already going all in to promote the film, which is set to be released on May 13. Directed by Cibi Chakaravarthi, the Tamil action comedy stars Sivakarthikeyan in the lead role. Besides him, the cast also includes Priyanka Arul Mohan, S J Suryah, Samuthirakani, and Soori among others.

Sivakarthikeyan is, of course, not the first actor to appear on the show as many others have utilised the platform to promote their projects. In this season of Cooku with Comali, the participants include Bj Bala, Santhosh Pratap, Vidyullekha Raman, and Rohshini Haripriyan among others.

Recently, Santhosh Prathap got eliminated from the show. Following this, two new contestants — Chutti Aravind and Sarpetta Paramparai fame Vettai Muthukumar — will join the show as wildcard entries.

