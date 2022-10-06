Actor Sivakumar Talks About How Suriya And Jyothika Got Married And Why It Wasn't Easy

A wedding is a beautiful feeling. Fans get excited to the next level if it’s a celebrity wedding. There are many adorable celebrity couples in the Tamil cine industry, but one of the most adorable among them is Surya and Jyotika. The couple also acted in many projects together so they are both reels as well as a real-life couple. The pair has completed 16 years of their married life.

Recently, Suriya’s father Sivakumar himself opened up about the marriage of his son and daughter-in-law Jyothika in a YouTube interview.

Sivakumar said that Surya and Jyothika fell in love and got married 16 years ago. But their marriage did not go so easily. Surya and Jyothika waited for four years for their wedding.

In an interview on Tourist Dulgis YouTube channel, Suriya and Jyothika shared they had been waiting for four years to get married. Sivakumar said that they remained silent when they came to know about Jyotika. They gave Suriya the right to live his life. Later, in 2006 on September 11, Suriya married Jyothika at Park Sheraton Hotel in Chennai.

But according to sources, it is said that during the shooting of Kaakha Kaakha, the two realised that they loved each other. The couple got engaged when the film was released. Their engagement was an intimate affair and it is said that Suriya got engaged to Jyothika to get some time to convince his parents about their relationship.

Apart from this love story, the film Kaakha Kaakha also became a huge success at the box office, making them overnight stars. One look at the lovely pair would make their fans go crazy. With every passing day, their bond grew stronger.

Now the couple are the parents too. They have two kids, a daughter named Diya and a son named Dev.

Even recently, Suriya and Jyotika received the award with their family at the National Award Ceremony held in Delhi.

