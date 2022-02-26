Actor Sneha Sharma Reveals She Lost Big Opportunity After Refusing to 'Compromise'

Casting couch is the bitter reality of the film industry, and many female stars have narrated their experiences in the past. They have explained how they offered roles in exchange for sexual favours to middlemen, directors and producers.

Many national award-winning actors also revealed losing some offers for not compromising. And now actor Sneha Sharma has come forward and shared her experience of casting couch.

Sneha has worked in an independent film I Want My Love. During the promotions of the film, Sneha said that she lost a big opportunity after she refused to compromise. She said that she would resort to begging but never give in to the casting couch.

Sneha also said that there is no compulsion when it comes to casting couch. According to the actor, an individual must decide whether or not they wish to be part of it. Casting couch has created a negative perception of the film industry among people, she said.

In the past, actor Sai Reddy has also spoken about casting couch in the Telugu film industry. The actor had also protested against casting couch in front of the Telugu Film Chambers. Sai had said that she couldn’t get the membership of the Movie Artists Association for being vocal about the industry’s malpractices.

The then MAA president Sivaji Raja had said that Sai’s membership was rejected for her behaviour. MAA had also asked its members, comprising more than 900 actors, not to work with her. It was also said by MAA that Sai has not filled out the form properly.

Many female actors have spoken in various TV debates that the term used for sexual favours in the industry is commitment. They have alleged that this commitment culture is prevalent in the film industry.

