2-MIN READ

Sonu Sood Gifts Tractor to AP Farmer Who Was Seen Ploughing With His Daughters

Sonu Sood

Sonu Sood

Sonu Sood has turned real life hero once again, this time by gifting a tractor to a farmer in a remote village in Andhra Pradesh.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: July 27, 2020, 7:15 AM IST
Reel life villain Sonu Sood turned real life hero once again, this time by gifting a tractor on Sunday to a farmer in a remote village in Andhra Pradesh to help him till the land. The actor came up with the gift after coming through avideo clip on Twitter wherein a tomato farmer in Madanapalle in Chittoor district was seen ploughing the land with his two daughters carrying the yoke on their shoulders.

In his instant reaction, Sood promised a pair of ox to the farmer, but later said the family deserved a tractor. "So sending you one. By evening a tractor will beploughing your fields. Stay blessed," Sood, who acted as a villain in numerous Telugu films, said in a tweet.

True to his word, a new tractor was delivered to the elated farmer Nageswara Rao at his Mahalrajupalle village bySunday night. Telugu Desam Party president N Chandrababu Naidu, whobelongs to Chittoor district, hailed the actor. "Spoke with @sonusood ji and applauded him for hisinspiring effort to send a tractor to Nageswara Rao's family in Chittoor district. Moved by the plight of the family, I have decided to take care of the education of the two daughters and help thempursue their dreams," Naidu said in a tweet. Rao's elder daughter completed her Intermediate while thesecond one passed Class 10.

Rao used to run a tea stall in Madanapalle beforecoronavirus left him out of business. He returned to his native Mahalrajupalle village to takeup agriculture once again. Given his penury, he could not hire either a pair ofbulls or a tractor to till the land, when his daughters volunteered to help him on the chores. Their plight went viral on social media following which the actor stepped in with help.

