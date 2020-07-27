Sonu Sood Gifts Tractor to AP Farmer Who Was Seen Ploughing With His Daughters

Reel life villain Sonu Sood turned real life hero once again, this time by gifting a tractor on Sunday to a farmer in a remote village in Andhra Pradesh to help him till the land. The actor came up with the gift after coming through avideo clip on Twitter wherein a tomato farmer in Madanapalle in Chittoor district was seen ploughing the land with his two daughters carrying the yoke on their shoulders.

In his instant reaction, Sood promised a pair of ox to the farmer, but later said the family deserved a tractor. "So sending you one. By evening a tractor will beploughing your fields. Stay blessed," Sood, who acted as a villain in numerous Telugu films, said in a tweet.

This family doesn’t deserve a pair of ox 🐂..They deserve a Tractor. So sending you one. By evening a tractor will be ploughing your fields 🙏 Stay blessed ❣️🇮🇳 @Karan_Gilhotra #sonalikatractors https://t.co/oWAbJIB1jD — sonu sood (@SonuSood) July 26, 2020

True to his word, a new tractor was delivered to the elated farmer Nageswara Rao at his Mahalrajupalle village bySunday night. Telugu Desam Party president N Chandrababu Naidu, whobelongs to Chittoor district, hailed the actor. "Spoke with @sonusood ji and applauded him for hisinspiring effort to send a tractor to Nageswara Rao's family in Chittoor district. Moved by the plight of the family, I have decided to take care of the education of the two daughters and help thempursue their dreams," Naidu said in a tweet. Rao's elder daughter completed her Intermediate while thesecond one passed Class 10.

Spoke with @SonuSood ji & applauded him for his inspiring effort to send a tractor to Nageswara Rao’s family in Chittoor District. Moved by the plight of the family, I have decided to take care of the education of the two daughters and help them pursue their dreams pic.twitter.com/g2z7Ot9dl3 — N Chandrababu Naidu #StayHomeSaveLives (@ncbn) July 26, 2020

Thank you so much sir for all the encouraging words. Your kindness will inspire everyone to come forward and help the needy. Under your guidance millions will find a way to achieve their dreams. Keep inspiring sir. I look forward meeting you soon. 🙏🇮🇳 https://t.co/XruwFx1vy2 — sonu sood (@SonuSood) July 26, 2020

Rao used to run a tea stall in Madanapalle beforecoronavirus left him out of business. He returned to his native Mahalrajupalle village to takeup agriculture once again. Given his penury, he could not hire either a pair ofbulls or a tractor to till the land, when his daughters volunteered to help him on the chores. Their plight went viral on social media following which the actor stepped in with help.