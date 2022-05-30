Actor Sooraj Thapar's Wife Shaves Her Head and The Reason Will Make You Believe That Love Exists!

You may believe that a true love story is either found in television shows or in movies, but this recent incident will prove you wrong. Actor Sooraj Thapar’s wife Dipti Dhyani has shaved her head and the reason will leave you teary-eyed.

Reportedly, the actor’s wife pledged to offer her hair at Tirupati Balaji while her husband Sooraj was in ICU last year after testing positive for coronavirus. As per the paparazzo Viral Bhayani, Sooraj’s condition back then was critical and 70 percent of his lungs were damaged. It was then that his wife Dipti visited temples to pray for her husband’s health and vowed to sacrifice her long hair if Sooraj recovers.

Dropping the picture of her shaved head, Dipti wrote, “Tere naam @soorajthapar.”

Talking about his wife’s sacrifice, Sooraj told Indianexpress.com that he feels lucky to have a partner like her. He also revealed how he was left shocked when Dipti told him about his pledge. “I had just come back home from Lilavati when she told me about her pledge. I was shocked and questioned her again and again if she’ll have to shave the whole head. While I was skeptical, Dipti was quite okay with it from the start. For her, getting me back on my feet was a priority. She said my life mattered more to her than her hair,” he said.

Sooraj also mentioned how Dipti is confident with her new look. “Honestly, I don’t know if I will be ever fine doing this. But she sat at the temple with a smile and just chanted God’s name. It was an emotional moment for both of us but Dipti’s strength overtook everything. She is confidently flaunting her new look and refuses to wear a scarf or band. Also, I must add that she is looking prettier now,” the actor added.

