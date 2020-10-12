MOVIES

1-MIN READ

Actor Soumitra Chatterjee Still In 'HigH Risk Zone', Say Doctors

Legendary Bengali actor Soumitra Chatterjee is still in a "high risk zone" though his parameters are stable, doctors attending to the thespian said on Monday. The 85-year-old Dadasaheb Phalke awardee has fever and continues to be in a "drowsy, confusional state", which is a matter of concern, they said.

Kolkata: Legendary Bengali actor Soumitra Chatterjee is still in a “high risk zone” though his parameters are stable, doctors attending to the thespian said on Monday. The 85-year-old Dadasaheb Phalke awardee has fever and continues to be in a “drowsy, confusional state”, which is a matter of concern, they said.

Chatterjee might have to undergo an MRI later on Monday, doctors at the private hospital, where he is being treated for COVID-19, said. “He is stable, had good sleep last night, but is still in a high risk zone. His oxygen saturation level has improved,” a doctor said.

Chatterjee was given plasma therapy twice on Saturday and the octogenarian also underwent a CT scan. He was admitted to hospital on Tuesday after he tested positive for the virus.

  • First Published: October 12, 2020, 2:49 PM IST
