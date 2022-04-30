Actor Spruha Joshi Dedicates Poem to Sachin Tendulkar on His Birthday. He Reacts

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar celebrated his 49th birthday last week. Many celebrities and fans posted birthday wishes for the iconic batsman on social media. Famous Marathi actor Spruha Joshi also wished the ‘god of cricket’ by dedicating a heart-warming poem to Sachin.

Spruha tweeted a YouTube link to the poem. She also wrote in the Tweet, “WISHING THE GOD OF CRICKET, A VERY HAPPY BIRTHDAY! @sachin_rt”

Sachin replied to Supriya’s tweet as he was impressed by her adorable post.

Sachin tweeted, “Thanks a lot for your lovely wishes… means a lot!”

Spruha was overwhelmed after Sachin himself replied to her tweet. Spruha couldn’t control her excitement and quote tweeted Sachin’s tweet. She tweeted, “What!!! I mean what!!!!! Sir!!! You are most welcome!!! I’m super thrilled and my team who put in all these efforts is going to be ecstatic… I can’t believe that it just happened!!!”

Sachin Tendulkar, despite achieving everything in life, is very humble. He is known for his generosity. So it doesn’t come as a surprise that he acknowledged Spruha’s tweets.

Spruha Joshi’s full poem for Sachin is on her YouTube channel. The seven-minute poem has gone viral with over 22,000 views on YouTube.

On the work front, Spruha Joshi was last seen in the hit Zee5 web series, Rangbaaz. She was also featured in the Hotstar web series, The Office. Sachin, on the other hand, is mentoring Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League.

Sachin was in the news recently after Mumbai Indians suffered their seventh consecutive defeat in the ongoing IPL. After the loss, Sachin encouraged the Mumbai team to stick together and play as a team.

