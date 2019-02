Malyalam Actor-Director Sreenivasan’s Condition Improves, Starts Talking

Condition of Malayalam actor Sreenivasan, who was hospitalised for respiratory problems, is improving. He is out of ventilator support since Thursday afternoon. Although Sreenivasan remains in the Intensive Critical Care Unit, he has started talking. His close relatives are stationed in and around Ernakulam Medical Centre, where he is admitted, a hospital source connected to his treatment says. They are awaiting to shift him to a room.On January 30, the actor-director-screenwriter nearly collapsed. He had a dubbing session for a movie in a Kochi studio. He was rushed to the hospital with severe shortness of breath and chest congestion. He was soon admitted to the intensive critical care unit and put on ventilator support.Reports were rife that Sreenivasan met with a heart failure which was rubbished by the hospital sources. He is said not to have taken enough precautions for the biting cold in Munnar, where he was shooting for a movie, resulting in a chest infection.Sreenivasan’s latest as a screenwriter was Njan Prakashan, released in the December 2018. In this movie, he has reunited with his long-time director-pal Sathyan Anthikkad, after a break of 16 years. The movie starring Fahadh Faasil did well at the box office. Prior to that he played the lead in another film he had written, Paviyettante Madhurachooral.A native of Kannur district in Northern Kerala, Sreenivasan forayed into acting with Manimuzhakkam in 1977. He is married to Vimala, a retired teacher and has two sons actor-singer-director-screenwriter-lyricist Vineeth Sreenivasan and actor-director Dhyan. Sreenivasan has collaborated with elder son Vineeth as a producer of his 2010 blockbuster Thattathin Marayathu.Follow @News18Movies for more*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.