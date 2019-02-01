English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Budget Highlights
Malyalam Actor-Director Sreenivasan’s Condition Improves, Starts Talking
Sreenivasan remains in the Intensive Critical Care Unit but is out of ventilator support since Thursday afternoon.
Sreenivasan remains in the Intensive Critical Care Unit but is out of ventilator support since Thursday afternoon.
Condition of Malayalam actor Sreenivasan, who was hospitalised for respiratory problems, is improving. He is out of ventilator support since Thursday afternoon. Although Sreenivasan remains in the Intensive Critical Care Unit, he has started talking. His close relatives are stationed in and around Ernakulam Medical Centre, where he is admitted, a hospital source connected to his treatment says. They are awaiting to shift him to a room.
On January 30, the actor-director-screenwriter nearly collapsed. He had a dubbing session for a movie in a Kochi studio. He was rushed to the hospital with severe shortness of breath and chest congestion. He was soon admitted to the intensive critical care unit and put on ventilator support.
Reports were rife that Sreenivasan met with a heart failure which was rubbished by the hospital sources. He is said not to have taken enough precautions for the biting cold in Munnar, where he was shooting for a movie, resulting in a chest infection.
Sreenivasan’s latest as a screenwriter was Njan Prakashan, released in the December 2018. In this movie, he has reunited with his long-time director-pal Sathyan Anthikkad, after a break of 16 years. The movie starring Fahadh Faasil did well at the box office. Prior to that he played the lead in another film he had written, Paviyettante Madhurachooral.
A native of Kannur district in Northern Kerala, Sreenivasan forayed into acting with Manimuzhakkam in 1977. He is married to Vimala, a retired teacher and has two sons actor-singer-director-screenwriter-lyricist Vineeth Sreenivasan and actor-director Dhyan. Sreenivasan has collaborated with elder son Vineeth as a producer of his 2010 blockbuster Thattathin Marayathu.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
On January 30, the actor-director-screenwriter nearly collapsed. He had a dubbing session for a movie in a Kochi studio. He was rushed to the hospital with severe shortness of breath and chest congestion. He was soon admitted to the intensive critical care unit and put on ventilator support.
Reports were rife that Sreenivasan met with a heart failure which was rubbished by the hospital sources. He is said not to have taken enough precautions for the biting cold in Munnar, where he was shooting for a movie, resulting in a chest infection.
Sreenivasan’s latest as a screenwriter was Njan Prakashan, released in the December 2018. In this movie, he has reunited with his long-time director-pal Sathyan Anthikkad, after a break of 16 years. The movie starring Fahadh Faasil did well at the box office. Prior to that he played the lead in another film he had written, Paviyettante Madhurachooral.
A native of Kannur district in Northern Kerala, Sreenivasan forayed into acting with Manimuzhakkam in 1977. He is married to Vimala, a retired teacher and has two sons actor-singer-director-screenwriter-lyricist Vineeth Sreenivasan and actor-director Dhyan. Sreenivasan has collaborated with elder son Vineeth as a producer of his 2010 blockbuster Thattathin Marayathu.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Charismatic Kangana Ranaut Is The Star Of The Action Packed Manikarnika
-
Friday 25 January , 2019
Thackeray Movie Review: An Authentic And Unapologetic Portrayal Of Bal Thackeray
-
Sunday 13 January , 2019
Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
-
Monday 14 January , 2019
In Conversation With Jerome d'Ambrosio, Formula E Driver - Team Mahindra Racing
-
Sunday 30 December , 2018
2018: The Year Of Path-Breaking India Webseries
Charismatic Kangana Ranaut Is The Star Of The Action Packed Manikarnika
Friday 25 January , 2019 Thackeray Movie Review: An Authentic And Unapologetic Portrayal Of Bal Thackeray
Sunday 13 January , 2019 Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
Monday 14 January , 2019 In Conversation With Jerome d'Ambrosio, Formula E Driver - Team Mahindra Racing
Sunday 30 December , 2018 2018: The Year Of Path-Breaking India Webseries
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Budget 2019: Government Announces National Artificial Intelligence Centre, National AI Portal
- Manikarnika Co-director Krish: I'm Curious to Know Who'll Work With Kangana After This
- Mary Queen of Scots Movie Review: This Story of Powerless Queens Makes No Sense in Today’s World
- 'Palat, Simran!' Oh My God She Has AirPods in, She Can't Hear This Meme
- Apple Revoked Google's Enterprise License Temporarily, as Punishment For Distributing Internal Apps to Consumers
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results