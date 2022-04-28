Actor Sriti Jha Joins The List of Probable Contestants For Khatron Ke Khiladi 12

The new season of Rohit Shetty’s stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi will soon premiere on television, and the fans are eagerly waiting for it. Though the makers are yet to announce the 12th season and their contestants, the internet is filled with reports churning out the names of probable contestants for KKK 12.

Makers wanted Rubina Dilaik to be a part of the show last year after she won the Bigg Boss 14 title. This year again, the makers tried to approach Rubina, but now, according to the latest reports, she won’t be a part of the show. However, fans are still hoping to watch her on the show.

Now, Television star Sriti Jha has been finalised for Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. She has appeared in several shows like Saubhagyavati Bhava and Kumkum Bhagya and has a good fan following. The audience would love to see her perform dangerous stunts this season.

A few other names of the celebrities have also been approved for the 12th season of Khatron Ke Khiladi. Prateek Sahajpal, Shivangi Joshi, Erica Fernandes Tushar Kalia, Pavitra Punia, Paras Chhabra, and Umar Riaz are among the people likely to feature on the show. Apart from these, Urvashi Dholakia and choreographer Nishant Bhatt are also among the contestants in the show.

The show will be shot in South Africa and if everything goes well, the shooting will also start in May.

The 11the season of Khatron Ke Khiladi was a big hit. Arjun Bijlani won the show, while Divyanka Tripathi and Vishal Aditya Singh emerged as the first and the second runner-up, respectively. Several celebs, including Rahul Vaidya, Shamita Shetty, Shweta Tiwari and Mehak Chahal, participated in the show.

Anushka Sen, a 19-year-old actor and social media influencer, was the youngest contestant on the reality show.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.