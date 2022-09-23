Actor Subodh Bhave Informs Fans About His Next Titled Anthakaran

Subodh Bhave is one of the most talented actors, predominantly working in the Marathi entertainment industry. He is popularly known for working in the films Lokmanya-Ek Yug Purush, Bal Gandharva and others. Next, he will be seen in a short film ANTAHAKARAN, which will hit the theatres on September 27. It will be released on Pocket Films Youtube channel at 5:00 PM, Subodh informed about this on Instagram.

The Basta actor said that the film will revolve around a Hindu, who seeks revenge. His two colleagues with conflicting ideologies will try to manipulate him. Ravi Kale and Sachit Patil will essay pivotal characters in this film. Filmmaker Abhishek Gunaji and Sandeep Bankeshwar directed this movie. Rohan Mapuskar has handled the camera. Sameer Phaterpekar has scored the music.

Top showsha video

This announcement by Subodh has enthralled his fans and colleagues. They are excited about what’s in store for them. Actresses Manasi Naik, Juhi Babbar, Rutuja Bagwe and Archana Nipankar conveyed their best wishes to Subodh. A fan expressed happiness at the fact that she will watch Subodh essaying a different role. Another user expressed his opinion regarding ANTAHAKARAN. He felt that Subodh is going to essay a negative role in this movie.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by सुबोध भावे(Subodh Bhave) (@subodhbhave)



In addition to this project, he will also be seen in the film Har Har Mahadev directed by Abhijeet Deshpande. Har Har Mahadev is one of the much-awaited movies of Subodh. In a recent Instagram post, Subodh said that the film will be released on the occasion of Diwali. Reportedly, Har Har Mahadev will release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada languages.

In addition to these films, Subodh will also portray crucial characters in projects like Tee Phulrani, Sahela Re and Kalsutra. The plot of these projects is under wraps.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here