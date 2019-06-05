Actor Sudeep Aces Professional Boxer's Look in New Poster of Pailwaan, See Here

Actor Sudeep, on Tuesday, unveiled a new poster from his upcoming film Pailwaan, which shows him as a professional boxer. The actor took to Twitter to unveil his look as sweat-soaked boxer who looks like he is in the middle of a fight.

His face, in the poster, is all swollen with cuts and bruises. The actor captioned the photo, "To all those who believe in me n to all those whom I believe in,,,many Thanks, Huggs n cheers for inspiring me... PAILWAAN."

In a separate tweet Sudeep further wrote, "Success has never defined me, Failure has never scared me. Cinema is a beautiful platform of creativity n entertainment,where I have met Wondeful people n also made few good frnzz. By the end of today,,wanna thank those frnzz n colleagues for making this day special #PAILWAAN." (sic)

Leading names from the industry too took to the micro-blogging site to release the poster of the film. Telugu Megastar Chiranjeevi, Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty and Mollywood's Mohanlal unveiled the new look on their respective social media handles.

Taking to his Twitter account, Suniel Shetty lauded Sudeep's transformation and wrote, "Happy to launch the Boxing poster of my new film Pehlwaan! Such a great experience working with a team that’s so brilliant & committed! @KicchaSudeep, your dedication clearly shows!"

Mohanlal, too, released the poster on Twitter.

According to reports, Sudeep underwent intense training in combat sports and transformed his physique to play a martial artist in the film. The S Krishna directorial will also be released in other south Indian languages and Hindi apart from Kannada.

The upcoming Kannada film has Kichca Sudeep in the lead role with actors Suniel and Aakanksha Singh playing other pivotal characters. The film also marks Suniel's debut in Kannada cinema.

