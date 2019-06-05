Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
2-min read

Actor Sudeep Aces Professional Boxer's Look in New Poster of Pailwaan, See Here

Actor Sudeep, on Tuesday, unveiled a new poster from his upcoming film 'Pailwaan', which shows him as a professional boxer.

Trending Desk

Updated:June 5, 2019, 10:37 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Actor Sudeep Aces Professional Boxer's Look in New Poster of Pailwaan, See Here
Image courtesy: Twitter/Kichcha Sudeepa
Loading...

Actor Sudeep, on Tuesday, unveiled a new poster from his upcoming film Pailwaan, which shows him as a professional boxer. The actor took to Twitter to unveil his look as sweat-soaked boxer who looks like he is in the middle of a fight.

His face, in the poster, is all swollen with cuts and bruises. The actor captioned the photo, "To all those who believe in me n to all those whom I believe in,,,many Thanks, Huggs n cheers for inspiring me... PAILWAAN."

In a separate tweet Sudeep further wrote, "Success has never defined me, Failure has never scared me. Cinema is a beautiful platform of creativity n entertainment,where I have met Wondeful people n also made few good frnzz. By the end of today,,wanna thank those frnzz n colleagues for making this day special #PAILWAAN." (sic)

Leading names from the industry too took to the micro-blogging site to release the poster of the film. Telugu Megastar Chiranjeevi, Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty and Mollywood's Mohanlal unveiled the new look on their respective social media handles.

Taking to his Twitter account, Suniel Shetty lauded Sudeep's transformation and wrote, "Happy to launch the Boxing poster of my new film Pehlwaan! Such a great experience working with a team that’s so brilliant & committed! @KicchaSudeep, your dedication clearly shows!"

Mohanlal, too, released the poster on Twitter.

According to reports, Sudeep underwent intense training in combat sports and transformed his physique to play a martial artist in the film. The S Krishna directorial will also be released in other south Indian languages and Hindi apart from Kannada.

The upcoming Kannada film has Kichca Sudeep in the lead role with actors Suniel and Aakanksha Singh playing other pivotal characters. The film also marks Suniel's debut in Kannada cinema.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram