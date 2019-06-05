Actor Sudeep Aces Professional Boxer's Look in New Poster of Pailwaan, See Here
Actor Sudeep, on Tuesday, unveiled a new poster from his upcoming film 'Pailwaan', which shows him as a professional boxer.
Image courtesy: Twitter/Kichcha Sudeepa
Actor Sudeep, on Tuesday, unveiled a new poster from his upcoming film Pailwaan, which shows him as a professional boxer. The actor took to Twitter to unveil his look as sweat-soaked boxer who looks like he is in the middle of a fight.
His face, in the poster, is all swollen with cuts and bruises. The actor captioned the photo, "To all those who believe in me n to all those whom I believe in,,,many Thanks, Huggs n cheers for inspiring me... PAILWAAN."
To all those who believe in me n to all those whom I believe in,,,many Thanks, Huggs n cheers for inspiring me... 💪🏼PAILWAAN pic.twitter.com/ysK0mXUuUJ— Kichcha Sudeepa (@KicchaSudeep) June 4, 2019
In a separate tweet Sudeep further wrote, "Success has never defined me, Failure has never scared me. Cinema is a beautiful platform of creativity n entertainment,where I have met Wondeful people n also made few good frnzz. By the end of today,,wanna thank those frnzz n colleagues for making this day special #PAILWAAN." (sic)
Success has never defined me, Failure has never scared me.Cinema is a beautiful platform of creativity n entertainment,where I have met Wondeful people n also made few good frnzz.By the end of today,,wanna thank those frnzz n colleagues for making this day special #PAILWAAN pic.twitter.com/2WRrIbXQGm— Kichcha Sudeepa (@KicchaSudeep) June 4, 2019
Leading names from the industry too took to the micro-blogging site to release the poster of the film. Telugu Megastar Chiranjeevi, Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty and Mollywood's Mohanlal unveiled the new look on their respective social media handles.
Taking to his Twitter account, Suniel Shetty lauded Sudeep's transformation and wrote, "Happy to launch the Boxing poster of my new film Pehlwaan! Such a great experience working with a team that’s so brilliant & committed! @KicchaSudeep, your dedication clearly shows!"
Happy to launch the Boxing poster of my new film Pehlwaan! Such a great experience working with a team that’s so brilliant & committed! @KicchaSudeep, your dedication clearly shows!@krisshdop @iswapnakrishna @AkankshaSingh4 #sushantsingh @Kabirduhansingh #sarathlohitadhwa pic.twitter.com/Ck39QFBVUy— Suniel Shetty (@SunielVShetty) June 4, 2019
Mohanlal, too, released the poster on Twitter.
Best wishes @KicchaSudeep #pailwaan #PailwaanBoxingPoster pic.twitter.com/6XbT8rohGu— Mohanlal (@Mohanlal) June 4, 2019
According to reports, Sudeep underwent intense training in combat sports and transformed his physique to play a martial artist in the film. The S Krishna directorial will also be released in other south Indian languages and Hindi apart from Kannada.
The upcoming Kannada film has Kichca Sudeep in the lead role with actors Suniel and Aakanksha Singh playing other pivotal characters. The film also marks Suniel's debut in Kannada cinema.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Also Watch
-
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
-
Monday 22 April , 2019
World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Live TV
Recommended For You
- World Environment Day: The Infamous Mountains of India's Capital
- Bharat Movie Early Reviews: Twitter Declares Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif Film a Blockbuster
- Cricket World Cup 2019: DRS Technology Explained Ahead of India vs South Africa Game
- You Really Cannot Escape The Extremely Annoying So-Called #Influencers on Instagram
- For iOS App Developers Who Support Facebook And Google Social Logins, Sign in with Apple is Mandatory
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s