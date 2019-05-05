Take the pledge to vote

Actor Sudeep Shares Pic With Salman Khan from Dabangg 3 Set Along With Lovely Post, See Here

Sandalwood actor Sudeep wrapped the first day shoot of Salman Khan's work-in-progress film 'Dabangg 3'.

News18.com

May 5, 2019
Actor Sudeep Shares Pic With Salman Khan from Dabangg 3 Set Along With Lovely Post, See Here
Salman Khan in a still from Dabangg.
Actor Sudeep wrapped the first day shoot of Salman Khan's film Dabangg 3 and let his fans know through an Instagram post, which also included a picture of himself along with the Bollywood superstar.

Taking to Twitter, Sudeep shared, "Heat was unbearable yet couldn't dominate the energy on set,,,, it was a thrilling day,, fabulous unit,, fantabulous people,,,,, a humongous Gym set up on Location is an added bonus. 1st day of #Dabangg3 wrappes wth smiles. Thanks @BeingSalmanKhan sir for making me feel at home." (sic)




As per reports, Sudeep plays a goon in the film and will be seen in an intense, larger-than-life face-off with Salman. A Filmfare report suggests that the villain’s track is more of a parallel lead in the upcoming action cop drama.

Meanwhile, actress Sonakshi Sinha reprises her role opposite Salman. Sonakshi, who debuted in Bollywood with the 2010 movie Dabangg, plays Rajjo, a character which the actress said she could play in her sleep.

"Rajjo is in my blood, I can play Rajjo in my sleep too. We have just started shooting, I joined the team for the title song," she earlier told PTI.

In the same interview, Sonakshi also divulged a few details of the film's plot. "It is prequel and present. There is a backstory to my character as well. Also, a lot of team members are the same, right from the camera crew to costume department to assistant directors, etc. Prabhu Deva sir has joined us as a director and I am happy he is working on this film."

Produced by Arbaaz Khan and Salman Khan Films, Dabangg 3 is also going to launch Salman's friend, filmmaker-actor, Mahesh Manjarekar’s daughter Ashwami.

