Actor Sudhanshu Pandey May Quit Anupamaa for This Web Series Offer

Television actor Sudhanshu Pandey might quit the TV show, Anupamaa, soon after he received an offer to act in a web series. The actor is currently shooting for the show and has captured the audience’s attention from his role of ‘Vanraj Shah’ in ‘Anupamaa’. Sources said that the actor has been offered a big project due to which he is preparing to leave the show. The show has been number one in the TRP charts since the very beginning.

According to a Telly Chakkar report, Sudhanshu Pandey has been offered a political drama web series due to which he will part ways with the television show ‘Anupama’. The actor has gained immense popularity. Sudhanshu will soon start shooting for the series. He will be seen in the role of a young politician who raises his voice against corruption.

The upcoming political drama will be made by social activist Sunil Sihag Gora and it is based on his book Day Turns Dark. The makers and producers have decided to shoot the series in Ganganagar and nearby areas of Rajasthan.

Sudhanshu has proved acting prowess not just on TV but also in several Bollywood films. However, his absence in Anupama will affect the TRPs of the show and might also disappoint his fans.

