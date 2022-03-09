Actor Sujatha Excelled on Professional Front But Her Personal Life Was Always in Turmoil

There have been many actors who never became a part of any gossip and carved a niche for themselves with their work. Their life remains shrouded in mystery. The audience could never get to know about other aspects of their lives, and Sujatha is one of those actors.

Sujatha was born on December 10, 1951 in Galle, Sri Lanka. Sujatha’s family migrated to Sri Lanka after her father got the job of a teacher. A major portion of her childhood was spent in Sri Lanka. After her father retired, the family moved to Kerala when she was about 14.

Sujatha started getting acting opportunities at a very early age but her father didn’t approve of her choice. Despite her father’s reluctance, Sujatha made her acting debut at the age of 14. She shot to fame with K. Balachander’s 1974 directorial Aval Oru Thodar Kathai. The film was a raging hit and narrated the story of women sacrificing their happiness for their families. After this film, there was no looking back for Sujatha. She went on to win Tamil Nadu State Film Award for films like Thunaivi and Paritchaikku Neramchu.

Advertisement

Sujatha also won Filmfare awards for films like Uravu Solla Oruvan, Annakili, Avargal and Guppedu Manasu. She garnered critical acclaim for doing maximum heroine-centric films.

Sujatha achieved a lot of success on her professional front. Little did anyone know that she was faced with enormous turmoil in her personal life.

Sujatha’s finances and projects were being handled by her brother. At one point, she realised that her family was interested in her hard-earned money. Sujatha was heartbroken but didn’t lose courage. She married Jayakar, a businessman in search of a peaceful family life.

Nothing changed. She met with similar treatment at the hands of her husband. She was forced to do more films just for the sake of money. The actor was even banned by her husband from giving interviews and attending public gatherings etc.

Sujatha died on April 6, 2011, in Chennai. She is survived by her husband and two children, son Sajid and daughter Divya.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.