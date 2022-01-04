Actor Sujitha Dhanush's First Reel of 2022 is a Hilarious Blooper, But Fans Love it

Popular South Indian actor Sujitha Dhanush has posted on Instagram a dance reel, her first of the year 2022, but it has turned out to be a blooper. In the short clip, Sujitha is seen wearing the traditional attire of Kerala and dancing with her co-stars. The video, it appears, has been shot at her recent shooting location. Despite being a blooper, at least 82,000 people have already liked it.

A fan page of Sujitha named, Sujiakka my world, has also shared the viral video with a caption, “1st reel of the year semma dance suji akka you are looking so gorgeous.”

Sujitha is currently working on TV show Pandian Stores and playing the role of Danam’s sister-in-law. The show, which started in 2018, has completed its 800 episodes so far and is being aired on Vijay TV.

Born in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, Sujitha, started working as a child artist during her school days.

In 1983, Sujitha made her silver screen debut as a child actor in the Tamil comedy film Mundhanai Mudichu.

After that, the actor started playing small roles in various South Indian films, including Tamil or Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

She also acted in Tamil TV dramas and became immensely popular among her fans. Soon after, she started acting in Malayalam TV series as well.

She has been seen in serials like Thiruvilayatala, Marudhani, Bhairavi Priyamanval, Maharani, Vrindavan, Roja, Akka Thangai, Tulsi, Maithili, Vilakku Vachha Veratile, Oru Kai Osai.

