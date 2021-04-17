Actor Sumeet Vyas, Designer Manish Malhotra Test Positive for Covid-19

Actor Sumeet Vyas and designer Manish Malhotra informed late on Friday night that they have tested positive for Covid-19. Both of them put up posts on Instagram to share the information and said that they are under home quarantine currently.

Sumeet, star of web series Tripling and films like Veere Di Wedding, wrote on Instagram, “Hello. So I have tested positive for COVID-19. I’m taking all the necessary precautions, taking medications prescribed by my doctor and putting myself under home quarantine. Although I have very mild symptoms, but I’d request anyone who’s come in contact with me in the last few days to get themselves tested. Stay safe and see you on the other side… Soon."‘

His friends from the industry, like Sunil Grover, Saqib Saleem, Kubbra Sait, Goldie Behl and others, wished tge actor a speedy recovery in the comments.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sumeet Vyas (@sumeetvyas)

Bollywood’s favourite designer Manish Malhotra posted, “I have tested positive for COVID 19. I have immediately isolated myself and will be under home quarantine. I am following all safety protocols under the advice of my doctors. Please stay safe & take care." Actresses Bhumi Pednekar, Vaani Kapoor and Huma Qureshi were among those who wished him speedy recovery.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manish Malhotra (@manishmalhotra05)

Summet and Manish are the latest in a long line of celebrities who have fallen ill during the second wave. Several film and television projects have been disrupted due to actors and crew members contracting coronavirus.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here