Actor, Sun Music VJ Ananyamani Gets Married; Fans Congratulate Her

Actor and Sun Music VJ Ananyamani recently got married in a hush-hush wedding ceremony. The news has been shared on Instagram by @tamilserialexpress. Sharing the news on its Instagram page, the handle shared a photo of VJ Ananyamani with her husband. In the photo, Ananyamani and her husband can be seen dressed in traditional south Indian wedding attire. The photo of the couple at a temple, holding hands and walking, has been doing rounds on the internet.

“Happy married life VJ Ananya #Ananya #SunMusic,” the caption of the post read.

Soon after the post of Ananyamani’s wedding was shared on social media, it set the internet buzzing with congratulatory messages. Although the sudden marriage came as a surprise to the fans.

VJ Ananyamani is among well-known personalities of Sun Music. Born on September 23, 1997, Ananyamani grew up in Ooty. She began her career as a presenter on the Sun Music Channel and has also proved her mettle in the Tamil television and film industry.

Ananyamani made her acting debut as a screen actor with Colors Tamil TV show Vandal Sridevi, which aired from April 11, 2018, to June 28, 2019. The series stars Nandan Loganathan and Lasya Nagaraj in the lead roles. The show was well received by the fans.

Following this, she made her film debut, as she played the role of a college friend to Keerthy Suresh in some scenes in the film Bhairava. She has also played the character of Bhagyalakshmi in the movie Sangathamizhan starring actor Vijay Sethupathi.

Meanwhile, a few months ago, Ananyamani got a cinema opportunity to make her dream come true. It has been reported that Ananya will play the lead role in the movie WEB, directed by Aaron. KSK Selva PRO retweeted the information on his Twitter handle.

