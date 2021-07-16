Surekha Sikri, National Award-winning Actor, Passes Away at 75 Due to Cardiac Arrest

CHANGE LANGUAGE
Veteran actor Surekha Sikri has passed away at the age of 75 of a cardiac arrest.

Surekha Sikri was ailing for some time and had suffered a brain stroke in 2020.

Veteran actor Surekha Sikri has died at the age of 75 of a cardiac arrest. The actor was known for films such as Badhaai Ho and TV shows like Balika Vadhu. The actor was ailing for some time and had suffered a brain stroke in 2020 and a paralytic stroke earlier in 2018. The actor’s manager confirmed the news to indianexpress.com.

A recipient of three National Film Awards, Sikri, a film, theatre and TV veteran, was best known for her performances in “Tamas", “Mammo", “Salim Langde Pe Mat Ro", “Zubeidaa" and daily soap “Balika Vadhu". She received widespread praise for her role of a grandmother in Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer “Badhaai Ho" (2018).

She won the National Film award for the Best Supporting Actress for the film. The actor was not doing well at that time and had turned up in a wheelchair to accept the award.

Sikri was last seen in Netflix’s “Ghost Stories", directed by Zoya Akhtar.

first published:July 16, 2021, 09:53 IST

first published:July 16, 2021, 09:53 IST