Actor Suriya Returns to Chennai After Spending Time With his Family in US

Actor Suriya has emerged as one of the finest actors in the South film industry. Suriya has won many hearts through his acting chops and charming personality. In recent years, the 47-year-old has delighted his fans with terrific performances in films like Ghajini and Jai Bhim.

Due to his recent success, fans have a great interest in Suriya’s upcoming projects. If reports are to be believed, Suriya flew to the United States after completing the first leg of the shoot of Vanangaan. Reportedly, the versatile actor has now returned to India after spending some quality time with his family in the US.

The actor is currently basking in the success of his film Soorarai Pottru. While he was in the US, Soorarai Pottru bagged multiple awards at the 68th National Film Awards. Soorarai Pottru took home the Best Feature Film, Best Screenplay and Best Music Direction (Background Music) awards.



Suriya also got the Best Actor award for his superlative performance in the film. The actor has shared the Best Actor award with Bollywood superstar Ajay Devgn, who won it for his work in Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior.

The Sudha Kongara directorial is produced by Suriya’s 2D entertainment and is loosely inspired by the life of Deccan Airlines founder GR Gopinath, who revolutionised the aviation industry by making air travel more affordable.

Suriya penned a heartfelt note on Twitter to express his gratitude after Soorarai Pottru bagged five National Awards. Suriya hailed director Sudha Kongara’s creative vision and the depth of Captain Gopinath’s inspirational story in his social media post. The actor also dedicated his award to his family and thanked them for their support.



On the work front, Suriya has Vaadivaasal and Suriya 41.

