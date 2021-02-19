Actor Suriya Tests Negative for Covid-19, Informs Filmmaker Rajsekar Pandian

South star Suriya has tested negative for COVID-19, almost two weeks after he was diagnosed with the disease, his close associate filmmaker Rajsekar Pandian said on Friday. The 45-year-old actor had tested positive for the virus on February 7.

The Soorarai Pottru star returned home on February 11 after receiving treatment at a Chennai hospital. Pandian shared the news of Suriya's recovery from coronavirus in a post on Twitter.

"Anna tested negative. Thank you for all your prayers and wishes @Suriya_offl," the filmmaker wrote.

.#AnbanaFans Anna tested NEGATIVE, Thank you for all your prayers and wishes 🙏🏼🙏🏼😊😊 @Suriya_offl— Rajsekar Pandian (@rajsekarpandian) February 19, 2021

Following his diagnosis, Suriya had urged his fans to take precautions amid the pandemic. "We cannot confine ourselves to our homes due to fear. At the same time, it is important for us to stay cautious and safe. I convey my gratitude and affection to the dedicated doctors who are standing by us," he had said in a statement posted on the microblogging site.

He had tweeted earlier this month to inform that he was undergoing treatment. "I am undergoing treatment for Covid-19 and am better now. Let us all realise that life hasn't returned to normalcy yet. We cannot be filled with fear and let life come to a standstill. We still need to be careful and safe. Lots of love and gratitude to the dedicated doctors and medical staff standing by my side," ran an English translation of the actor's Tamil tweet on the fan site, @SuriyaFansTeam.

The actor will next be seen in Vaadivasal, directed by filmmaker Vetrimaaran.