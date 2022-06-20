Actor Swapnil Joshi Gets A Sweet Surprise From His Children On Father’s Day

On Father’s Day, we salute the sacrifices, love, struggles and pampering dads give to their children. While many fathers spend a lot of time with their kids, actors tend to get little time due to their professional commitments. Just like many artists, actor Swapnil Joshi, too, spends most of his time on sets. However, this Father’s Day, his children made sure he felt special and loved.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Swapnil Joshi (@swwapnil_joshi)

Recently, the actor shared a video in which Swapnil’s wife and his children, Maayra and Raaghav, can be seen planning a surprise visit to the sets of the actor’s recent show. As the video further plays, we spot Swapnil busy with his co-stars in practising his lines and scenes.

Suddenly, he gets a sweet surprise from his children who came all the way to just meet him and wish him on Father’s Day. They even brought a cake along with them which the actor cuts with his crew and family. Swapnil was overwhelmed by this cute gesture by his family. He further takes his family on a tour of his set and introduces them to various rooms and sections. At last, he expresses his feeling in front of the camera.

Captioning the video, Swapnil wrote in Marathi that translates, “There is always a father but today, you made me feel like a real father.” He even thanked the channel for bringing in such an amazing gesture on this day. Many celebrities reacted to Swapnil’s post and showered love for him and his children.

Swapnil’s friend and actor Shilpa Tulaskar commented, “How amazing! I missed these laadoos,” whereas actress Abhidnya Bhave wrote, “Sweetest! I missed it!”. Various others such as Samidha Guru, Shreya Bugde Sheth, and Reena Madhukar too reacted to the actor’s post.

Indeed, it was the sweetest surprise anyone can get on Father’s Day.

