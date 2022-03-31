Actor Swapnil Joshi Reveals He Still Gets Pocket Money From Parents. Know More

Marathi actor Swapnil Joshi is a well-known name in the Hindi and Marathi film industries. Having started his career at the age of nine, Swapnil’s journey in the entertainment world has been nothing short of exceptional. Despite so many accolades, Swapnil is very particular about his expenses. Swapnil revealed this in Masaledar Kitchen Kallakar. Masaledar Kitchen Kallakar is the sequel to the show Kitchen Kallakar.

The cast of Tu Tevha Tashi made an appearance on one of the recent episodes of the show. Swapnil revealed during a task that he doesn’t waste money and still gives his salary to his parents. The Friends actor said that he gets pocket money from his parents.

According to Swapnil, he has to give an account of all expenses incurred. Swapnil said that his parents don’t give him pocket money if he fails to account for his expenses. Everyone, including other cast members, the host Sankarshan Karhade and the audience were shocked to hear this.

On the work front, Swapnil has made a comeback to the small screen after a long gap of 8 years with the show Tu Tevha Tashi. According to reports, Swapnil charges Rs 70,000 per episode for Tu Tevha Tashi.

Tu Tevha Tashi, which premiered on March 30, has already entered the top 10 shows of this week as per its online TRP of 29.3. Tu Tevha Tashi narrates the story of two people — Anamika Dixit and Saurabh Patwardhan — in their 40s.

Apart from Tu Tevha Tashi, Swapnil has been seen in projects like Bali, Samantar, Dhira and others. Swapnil is also going to be seen in a yet to be titled film.

