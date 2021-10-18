Actor Swapnil Joshi Turns 44: Here's How He Bagged Role in Ramayana

There are a lot of actors in the Indian film and television industry who took up acting at a very young age, and one such name is Swapnil Joshi. The actor has not just been a part of famous shows on television since childhood but also impressed the audience with his fantastic acting. On October 18, Monday, Swapnil turned 44, and therefore on this special occasion, let’s have a look at some of the other important aspects of the actor’s life. The audience majorly knows Swapnil for playing the character of ‘Shri Krishna’.

He played the role of Lord Krishna on the super hit show of Ramanand Sagar ‘Shree Krishna’. A very few people know that he played the character of Lord Ram’s son Kush in the hit TV show Ramayana at the age of nine. The actor even explained how he got that role once. According to media reports, when Swapnil was young, he used to take part in the programmes arranged in his ‘Chawl’ at the time of the Ganesh festival. At the time, he used to be a part of plays and fancy-dress competitions.

When Swapnil was taking part in one such play, actor Vilas Raj, who played the role of ‘Kans’ in the show ‘Shree Krishna’, saw him. He met Swapnil’s parents and took one of Swapnil’s pictures with him.

After some days, Swapnil’s family received a call from Sagar Arts Production House for Swapnil. Little Swapnil gave the audition and got selected for the role of Kush. Swapnil is not just a great actor but also a brilliant comedian. He has worked in several Marathi and Hindi language films. In 2010, he also won the title of Comedy Circus Maha Sangram along with VIP. On this special day, let’s wish and hope that he continues to entertain the audience for many more years.

