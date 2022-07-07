Actor T Rajendar Recovers From Abdominal Bleeding, Will Soon Return To India

Legendary filmmaker and actor T. Rajendar recently went to the US for his advanced treatment after being diagnosed with abdominal bleeding.

Earlier this year, in May, Rajendar was admitted to Borur Ramachandra Hospital after he suffered a cardiac arrest. During this treatment, it was discovered that he had minor bleeding in his abdomen. Following this, he was taken to America for advanced treatment. T.Rajendra’s son actor Silambarasan went along to take care of him.

Before going to America, the actor said, “The reason I go abroad for top treatment is because of my son Simbu. He cancelled filming for us and stayed in US for12 days.” He also added, “I raised my son to have a sense of respect. Simbu is good at acting in films. My son has been working hard for his parents during this period when I was placed in a nursing home.”

Later Rajendar’s wife Usha and doctor Sridhar left for America on June 14. The actor has been given advanced treatment at a famous hospital in New York. Rajendar has now fully recovered. Doctors have also advised him to complete bed rest for a month.

Due to his health condition, the actor has settled in New York with his family. Silambarasan also stayed there in America for more than 20 days for his father’s treatment and has now returned to Chennai. Reports are also saying that T. Rajendar is in good health now and will also return to India soon.

Rajendar is a noted personality in the Tamil Cine Industry. He is an actor, director, music director, cinematographer, producer, and distributor.

Talking about his work, he has acted in many popular Tamil films like Orai Tharai Ragam, Rail Payanangalil, Vallavan, Arya Surya, Kavan, and many more.

