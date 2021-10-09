Actor Tamanna Moves From Telugu Master Chef to Sun TV’s Tamil Version

TV channels are coming up with a lot of concept-based reality shows for the prime time slot. Star Vijay TV’s cooking-based reality show, Cooku with Comali, is a fusion of cooking and comedy. This is the first show to feature this concept.

Vijay TV’s biggest rival is Sun TV right now. To compete with Cooku with Comali’s popularity, Sun TV is now hosting a Tamil version of MasterChef. MasterChef is an international format-based show with versions in more than 40 countries.

Popular actor Tamanna, who used to host MasterChef Telugu on Gemini TV, is now shouldering the same responsibility for the Sun TV version. Actor Anasuya Bhardwaj has been appointed as the new presenter in place of Tamanna.

Reports suggest that some of the episodes hosted by Anasuya Bhardwaj have already been shot and will be aired shortly. The sets of Master Chef Telugu are in the Innovative Film City of Bengaluru. The exact reason for Tamanna’s transfer is not known yet.

However, if some unconfirmed reports are anything to go by, Tamanna was unable to continue as an anchor on the show due to irregularity and missing out on episodes that have already been scheduled. She reportedly could not shoot the slotted episodes on the call sheet. Reports also suggest that she might return to the show before the finale is aired. However, nothing is confirmed right now and the channel is still in talks with Tamanna regarding any future changes.

