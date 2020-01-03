Take the pledge to vote

Actor Tanushree Dutta's Lawyer Booked in Molestation Case

A case of molestation has been registered against actor Tanushree Dutta's lawyer for allegedly using abusive language against a woman in the western suburb of Bandra here, police said on Friday.

PTI

Updated:January 3, 2020, 3:24 PM IST
Actor Tanushree Dutta's Lawyer Booked in Molestation Case
Image: Tanushree Dutta/Instagram

A case of molestation has been registered against actor Tanushree Dutta's lawyer for allegedly using abusive language against a woman in the western suburb of Bandra here, police said on Friday.

Ironically, advocate Nitin Satpute represents Dutta in her molestation case against actor Nana Patekar.

In the incident took place outside the State Women's Commission office earlier this week, the 47-year-old victim alleged that Satpute used abusive language with the intention of outraging her modesty, an official said.

In her complainant with the Kherwadi police station, the victim stated that she had an argument with Satpute on November 2 over the construction of a garden for children. Satpute allegedly called the victim on her mobile phone and abused her, following which she filed a complaint with State Women's Commission on November 4, he said.

Subsequently, the victim was called for a meeting at the Commission on Monday and while leaving the office, Satpute came close to her and used abusive language, the official said.

The police on Thursday registered an offence under section 354A (sexual harassment) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code, he said, adding that the matter is being probed.

