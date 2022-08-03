Actor Tejas Barve Attends Special Screening of Kaljayi Savarkar at Raj Bhavan

Tejas Barve has become quite popular among Marathi audiences with his stellar performances in television shows like Girlfriend, Mrs. Mukhyamantri, Tic Tac Toe and others. Recently, a special screening of Tejas Barve’s latest film Kaljayi Savarkar was held at Maharashtra Raj Bhavan.

Tejas shared a few pictures from the screening in an Instagram post. Alongside the post Tejas wrote that these moments will remain in his mind forever.

The Baap Beep Baap actor wrote that he feels more responsible now after being praised by dignitaries present at the screening. The special screening of the documentary was arranged for Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari and other political leaders of the state. The event was attended by Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narvekar, MLA Magal Prabhat Lodha and BJP MLC Pravin Darekar among others.

Many actors from the Marathi film industry also attended the special screening. Actors Manoj Joshi, Saurabh Gokhale, Sameera Gujar, Rohan R Mapuskar and creative director Siddhav Nachane were present on this occasion.

Many fans of Tejas complimented the actor for his new accomplishment.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tejas Barve (@tejas.barve_)



Tejas had shared an update about Kaljayi Savarkar in an Instagram post on June 3. Tejas shared a poster of the movie in which he was dressed in saffron clothes holding a flute.

Kaljayi Savarkar is bankrolled by Vivek Group. His fans were extremely happy with the announcement of this project.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tejas Barve (@tejas.barve_)



On the work front, Tejas is now working in a new show Boss Majhi Ladachi. Recently, Tejas informed that this program will be aired on Sony Marathi channel at 8:30PM from Monday to Saturday.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tejas Barve (@tejas.barve_)



Apart from these 2 projects, Tejas was also seen in the series Baap Beep Baap. Baap Beep Baap was appreciated by audiences and critics alike.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here