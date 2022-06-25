Actor Tom Chacko Avoids Media After Watching His Film Panthrand

Malayalam actor Shine Tom Chacko is gearing up for the release of his next film Adithathu, which will hit the theatres on July 1. Recently, Shine was attending a show of his latest film Panthrand. The journalists wanted to talk to the actor but Shine quickly left.

Panthrand has received decent reviews from the audience. Many have applauded the splendid visuals and brilliant. There’s been some criticism of the second half of the film, though.

Despite garnering appreciation for acting, the audience was unable to understand why Shine didn’t want to talk to the media. Shine was also wearing a hat and mask so that he could not be identified.

Talking about Panthrand, describes the journey of twelve gangsters returning after being involved in a violent incident. Upon returning, they are shocked to find a stranger in their van. They feel suspicious about the man and what happens next forms the crux of Panthrand’s story.

Apart from Shine, Jayakrishnan, Lal, Little Darshan, Dev Mohan and others are there in Panthrand. Bankrolled by Skypass Entertainment, Panthrand was released on June 24. Panthrand has been written and directed by Leo Thaddeus.

According to the reviews coming in, Shine has got into the skin of his character Pathro. His dialogue delivery has particularly been praised. Swaroop Shoba Shankar’s cinematography is also garnering a lot of accolades. His ability to capture beautiful visuals has been praised.

According to the critics, every frame in this film has been put together beautifully. These frames provide a certain aura to characters in the film, especially after their transformation process.

