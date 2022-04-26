Actor Tushar Ghadigaonkar Exchanges Vows With His Special Friend Siddhi. Check Pics

Marathi actor Tushar Ghadigaonkar has tied the knot with his special friend Siddhi and their wedding pictures have gone viral on social media.

Tushar uploaded on social media his wedding pictures in which he is standing with his wife Siddhi. The two are in their wedding attire. Tusher wore a white sherwani, while his wife is seen in a blue saree as they posed for the camera. The wedding took place behind closed doors and only their close friends and family members attended the ceremony. He uploaded the picture with the caption, “New season begins”. Fans commented and congratulated the couple and they loved this surprise.

Tushar Ghadigaokar is currently seen in a pivotal role in the series Tumchi Mulgi Kay Karte, which is directed by Bhimrao Mude. It stars Madhura Velankar-Satam, Harish Dudhade and Chinmay Mandlekar, Ashish Kulkarni. The story of the series revolves around a mother, who is in search of her missing daughter. The series airs on Sony Marathi at 10 pm. Apart from this he also appeared in Sur Rahu De, He-Man Barware, and Hanumanji.

Not just that, he has also made his debut in Bollywood. In the film Malal, Tushar played the role of Munna, a friend of the protagonist. Apart from this, Tushar has directed several projects under Ghanta Naad Productions. He has also been the director of the music videos Morya Re, Sarlela Kshan, Bhaucha Dhakka, Maajya Gajanana, Bappa, Khat Aaya Hai.

