Actor Uma Sardeshmukh Takes Break From Marathi TV Show 'Ajun Hi Barsat Ahe'

Marathi TV show “Ajun Hi Barsat Ahe”, which features actors Umesh Kamat and Mukta Barve in lead roles, continues to rule the hearts and minds of the audience. Umesh plays the character of Dr Adiraj Pathak and Mukta plays Dr Meera Desai. The show, courtesy of both of them, is garnering a great viewership and their performances are also being appreciated. The viewers love watching the occasional romance between the two. Now, an actor, who used to work on the show, has taken a break from it for a different role on another TV programme.

Uma Sardeshmukh, who used to play the role of Adiraj’s mother in “Ajun Hi Barsat Ahe", has taken a break from the show. Now, she will be seen in a new role in a new series, ‘Kanyadaan’, which is airing on the newly launched Marathi channel Sun Marathi. She will be playing the character of Ashalata in Kanyadaan.

Uma took to Instagram to announce her decision.

“Loved every one of my roles till today, now let’s come to another new role … hopefully …. a different role, a different experience. Watch “Kanyadan" on Sun Marathi Monday to Saturday at 8.30 pm,” she captioned the post.

Kanyadaan narrates the story of a father and his five daughters. The show will try to question the conventional belief that the responsibility of a father towards his daughter ends with her marriage.

On October 17, Sun TV Network launched its refreshed Marathi GEC Sun Marathi across Maharashtra. The channel’s tagline is ‘Sohala Natyancha’, which translates to ‘Celebrating relationships’. The channel will broadcast six original shows from Monday to Friday starting from 6.30 pm to 9.30 pm.

