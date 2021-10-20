Actor Urvashi Rautela Announces Her Next Titled 'Dil Hai Gray'

Actor Urvashi Rautela has revealed the title of her next film. The film is titled ‘Dil Hai Gray’ and it is a Hindi remake of the Tamil film ‘Thiruttu Payale 2’. In her next flick, she will be seen alongside Vineet Kumar Singh and Akshay Oberoi. The film will be directed by Susi Ganeshan and will be produced by M Ramesh Reddy. The ‘Pagalpanti’ actor has earned a name in the entertainment world with her sheer hard work and acting.

In an Instagram post, “excited” Urvashi shared the poster on October 15 and said that the film was “already a big hit in the south”.

“I am very positive about the story that it will be also be loved by the audiences here. I hope my fans would bless us with their love and support. Super excited to watch my film on the big screen after a long time,” she said.

‘Dil Hai Grey’ will be a crime thriller film. According to IMDb, in the movie, a police inspector will investigate a guy who traps innocent women on social media. It is a Hindi remake of the hit film “Thiruttu Payale 2", which was directed and written by Susi Ganeshan. The film was released in 2017.

The 27-year-old actor had represented India in the 2015 Miss Universe pageant. She also won the Miss Diva Universe in 2015. She made her Bollywood debut in 2013 with the film ‘Singh Saab The Great’ as the female lead opposite Sunny Deol. She was last seen on the big screen in 2019 in the comedy film Pagalpanti.

Urvashi will soon be seen opposite Randeep Hooda in a lead role in the Jio studios web series ‘Inspector Avinash’. She is all set to make her Tamil debut with the 200 crores big-budget film “The Legend" opposite Saravana.

