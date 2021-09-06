Actor Urvashi Rautela Shares Video From Trial Room, Many Troll Her For Outfit

Bollywood actor Urvashi Rautela is quite active on social media and keeps sharing photos and videos on her Instagram account. She interacts with her fans regularly and recently shared on her Instagram account a video for which she was trolled. Sharing the video, the actor wrote that she has a serious case for R.B.F. meaning Resting Breakfast Face. She also used a number of emoticons in her caption.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CTckO1pBnjA/?utm_medium=copy_link

In the background of the video, the Breakfast Challenge Song of Spence is playing. Urvashi can be seen trying out an outfit in a trial room. She is wearing a printed mini skirt and a bralette and she is seen trying a pink colour jacket on it. The actress is trying this jacket on in different ways by opening its chain. She can also be seen flaunting her shoulder. And that’s something users targetted her over. One of the users asked what she was trying to show, while another said why she was wearing even this much. The third Instagram user asked what exactly she was trying to do.

However, many appreciated the actor calling “Superb” and “Queen of a million hearts”. A third user wrote: “My dream princess”. Urvashi is a fashionista. She generally makes public appearances in a special way. She performs yoga and works out to keep herself fit. As far as work is concerned, the actor was last seen in the film Virgin Bhanu Priya. She will soon be making her debut in Telugu films with the movie ‘Black Rose’.

