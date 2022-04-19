Actor Vadivelu Launches Mari Selvaraj’s Debut Poetry Collection Uchchiniyenbadhu

Actor Vadivelu has released the debut poetry collection of Pariyerum Perumal fame writer and director Mari Selvaraj. Mari has also announced the release of his debut poetry book, titled Uchchiniyenbadhu, on Facebook. He also shared pictures of the book’s release along with Vadivelu on Facebook. Mari has dedicated this poetry collection to director Pa Ranjith.

Mari has thanked Vadivelu in a Facebook post. He wrote that he thanks Vadivelu sir, who had enquired about this book, his life and became closer to him. Mari was grateful to him for releasing this collection.

Besides Vadivelu, Mari’s friends Veyil Perumal and Agaramudhalvan have been equally supportive in his journey of writing Uchchiniyenbadhu. Mari thanked them for their immense support in the compilation of these poems.

Veyil also wrote a post in Mari’s admiration, picking a quote from his book. The quote says that darkness is scary but our light to finish this darkness should be more powerful.

Mari’s flair for writing could also be seen in a short series collection titled Thamirabaraniyil Kollapadathavargal. He also penned a series in Tamil magazine titled Marakkave Ninaikkiren.

Coming back to Vadivelu, he will also be joining Mari for a film besides this literary association. The film has been titled Maamannan. The film is going to be very special for Vadivelu as it marks his return to the big screen after 5 years.

Vadivelu’s fans were extremely overjoyed following this announcement. Maamannan is likely to be set against a rural backdrop, and many believe the film will give a social message.

However, some reports have also indicated that the film could be a commercial venture, unlike the previous two movies. Reports say that Vadivelu’s character will be based on what Thambi Ramaiah played in Thani Oruvan.

The best part of the film is that A.R Rahman will compose music for this project. Thenieswar will be the director of photography for this project.

