Actor Varsha Bollamma Donates Eyes, Fans Can't Stop Admiring her

Actor Varsha Bollamma has decided to donate her eyes. Her kind gesture has left her fans extremely grateful to the actor. They couldn’t help admiring the Maane Number 13 actor. A user wrote that Varsha has beautiful eyes and by deciding to donate them, she proved her heart is also beautiful. Rest dropped clap and heart emojis in the comment section.

Besides this kind gesture, Varsha was also in news recently for her film Selfie. The film was appreciated by many for exploring the issue of college admission rackets. The movie explored how management quota seats are sold for exorbitant money.

Selfie was written and directed by Mathi Maran. Besides Varsha, Chandrasekhar, Amirtham Gunanidhi, G.V Prakash Kumar, Gautham Vasudev Menon and others were also part of the film. Sangili Murugan, Vidya Pradeep and Tiger Thangadurai also featured in important roles in the film. The song Imaikkariye, written by Arivu, was released on Tuesday and it garnered enormous praise. G.V. Prakash Kumar’s music and mellifluous vocals captivated the audience.

Varsha was also part of the film Stand Up Rahul, which was released this year. Stand Up Rahul narrated the story of an employee who doesn’t dare to stand up for anything in his life. Stand Up Rahul was written and directed by Santo.

Banking on her recent success, Varsha is also a part of two upcoming films titled Swathi Muthyam and Meet Cute. Swathi Muthyam is written and directed by Lakshman K Krishna. Rao Ramesh, Vennela Kishore, Surekha Vani and others will be seen in this film. Meet Cute is written and directed by Deepthi Ganta. Aakanksha Singh, Sathyaraj, Adah Sharma, Ruhani Sharma, Sunaina and others will be seen in this film.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.