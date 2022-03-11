Actor Varsha Dandale Returns to Work After Recovering From Accident Injuries

Actor Varsha Dandale, who was bedridden after a major accident five months ago, has fully recovered and returned to work. The actor has joined the cast for the shooting of the film Ranjai. In an Instagram post, Varsha is seen holding the film’s clapperboard. Looking at the background, one can sense that the film is set in a rural backdrop. Ranjai is being produced by Nisarg Film. Varsha’s fans were happy to see her back to work.

On September 22 last year, the actor met with an accident while returning from an award ceremony. Varsha’s car was on the way from Bhandardara to Mumbai when it fell into the trench. She suffered a neck and spinal cord injury. She also got fractures in her right thigh and knee. Due to these injuries, Varsha found it difficult to move and was forced to take a break from acting for five months. Now fully recovered, the actor has returned to sets.

In this picture, Varsha is seen getting her makeup done. She wrote in the caption that she has started with her new work titled, Ranjai. She also informed that Ranjai is being directed by Rajan Shankar. Varsha sought the blessings of Lord Ganesha as she embarked on her latest project.

Varsha also uploaded a photo with her co-star Sanika. Varsha wrote the caption in Marathi which roughly translates to “Every day new grandchildren … Every day new relationship. In this journey of acting, Just a way full of your own !!! My co-artist Sanika in the movie Ranjai Sweet girl”

This caption hinted that Ranjai could be based on the relationship of grandmother and grandchildren. Fans are eagerly waiting for this project.

On the work front, Varsha will also be seen in the film Hadal directed by Rakesh Bhardwaj.

