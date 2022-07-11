Actor Varun Bhagat Compares Panduranga’s Teeka With Google Maps Icon in Special Post

Ashadhi Ekadashi is often regarded as the holiest of all Ekadashi days by Hindus. On Sunday, devotees were seen commemorating the special day and getting blessings from Panduranga. Actor Varun Bhagat, who plays a pivotal role in the Sony Marathi series Dnyaneshwar Mauli, shared a unique post comparing Panduranga’s teeka with Google Maps.

Varun is quite active on social media and often shares updates about his personal life and work. His fans admire and appreciate him for his talent. The actor shared a special post on the occasion of Ashadi Ekadashi.

He shared a beautiful photo of Panduranga with a long caption comparing God’s tika to Google Maps’ icon. The post said, “Have you ever noticed that Panduranga’s Tila and Google Maps app’s symbols are almost identical? I sat watching and realized that was right. Both state the final destination. Google map takes you to the desired place and the Tila (name) of Panduranga indicates that you want to reach here.”

He continued by saying how everyone’s roads will be different. There will be stops on everyone’s road from time to time. The name of those stops will be Karma. The line of one karma will be green and the line of the other will be red. Green is a good deed. Red means evil. Pandurang gives us the wisdom to choose green karma, it is our job to use it. Otherwise, we get stuck in the traffic jam of red-coloured karma and we can’t get out of it.’

Fans quickly shared their thoughts and prayers with the actor.

On special occasion, many moments of devotion to God are appearing in the series. Fans were treated to a special grand episode of Dnyaneshwar Mauli on Sony Marathi.

