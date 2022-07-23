Actor Varun Sandesh’s Gift to Fans: First Look of Yadbhavam Tad Bhavati

Actor Varun Sandesh was spectacular in his last film, portraying Vasu, a forest officer who falls in love with a tribal girl named Indu. Now he is gearing up for another venture titled Yadbhaavam Tadbhavati. He has also shared the first look of this film on Instagram. The actor looks every bit dashing in this never before seen poster.

The best part about the poster release was its unveiling on Varun’s birthday. The Twist actor is seen holding guns and looks charismatic in a gangster-like character. The look received thumbs up from fans. They formed a beeline in the comment section applauding the look.

One fan requested Varun to release this film in Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam languages. A user replied to him that Yadbhaavam Tadbhavati will be a pan-India film. It will be released in 5 languages.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Varun Sandesh (@itsvarunsandesh)



Ramesh Jakkala directed this film, which is bankrolled by Prasanna Bhumi Entertainments. Dr Vikram Bhumi and Dasari Venketash penned the storyline, while Mihirams scored the music. RM Vishwanath Kunchanapalli is the editor of this project. Suresh Verma is the choreographer. The art direction department is handled by Raju Addala.

Inaya Sultana will be seen essaying Vaarun’s love interest. Actor Sundeep Kishan will also be a part of this venture. Sundeep said that he is delighted to release Yadbhaavam Tadbhavati’s first look poster on Varun’s birthday. He believes it will strike a chord with the audience. The Gully Rowdy actor said that he is eagerly waiting for Yadbhaavam Tadbhavati and Michael’s film.

Varun conveyed his thanks to Sundeep. Varun also thanked producers for unveiling Yadbhaavam Tadbhavati’s first look on his birthday. Overwhelmed with emotions, he also remembered that it is 15 years since the film Happy Day’s release. He thanked everyone who stood by his side during this journey from Happy Days to Yadbhaavam Tadbhavati. Happy Days was released on October 2, 2007, and narrated the story of eight friends from an engineering background.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here