Actor Vijay Babu Gets Anticipatory Bail In Sexual Assault Case

Actor-producer Vijay Babu, who stands accused of sexually assaulting a woman, has been granted anticipatory bail on certain conditions. The case was filed against Vijay Babu by an actress during the peak of the #MeToo movement. The actress alleged that Vijay sexually assaulted her while considering her for a role.

Now, the Kerala High Court has given him anticipatory bail in the case with some conditions.

Following are the conditions imposed on Vijay Babu:

1. Petitioner should surrender to the investigating officer on June 27 at 9 am for interrogation.

2. Petitioner may be interrogated for the next seven days, from June 27 to July 3, both days inclusive, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily.

3. The petitioner shall be deemed to be under custody during the aforesaid period for facilitating requirements of the investigation.

4. If Investigating Officer intends to arrest the petitioner, he shall be released on bail on executing a bond for Rs. 5 lakhs with two solvent sureties each with the like sum.

5. Petitioner shall not leave the state of Kerala without prior permission of the jurisdictional court and shall cooperate with the investigation.

A police complaint was filed against Vijay Babu on April 22, 2022. The actress also shared a social media post explaining and justifying her claims. She also claimed that she was offered Rs 1 crore to take the case back.

Following the allegations, Vijay Babu went missing. But on April 26, he came live on Facebook and addressed the allegation. He said, “I respect the law of the land but here I am the victim and my name has come out. So why shouldn’t the other party’s name come out too.”

Vijay Babu had fled to Dubai after the case was filed against him.

