Actor Vijay Babu Lands in Kochi Amid Sexual Assault Case; Says 'I'll Fully Cooperate with Police'

Malayalam actor-producer Vijay Babu reached Kochi on June 1 amid the sexual assault allegations against him. The actor arrived from Dubai on Wednesday a day after the Kerala High Court on Tuesday granted protection from arrest to Vijay Babu till Thursday, June 2.

Speaking about the case, Vijay said, “I have full faith in Court. I’ll fully cooperate with Police. Truth will come out.”

According to Mathrubhumi, the actor was asked to return to the state by the police but he did not react to it ‘positively.’ While hearing the temporary relief from the arrest hearing, Single Bench of Justice Bechu Kurian Thomas said: “If I refuse to grant him interim bail now, he will remain abroad and elusive. How many people have been elusive in our country? Several agencies have been trying, but have they been successful? This is what I’m trying to avoid here.”

For the unversed, a case was registered against Vijay Babu on April 22, accusing him of rape. Five days after the same, he was slapped with another case for identifying the survivor on a Facebook live. Around the same time as the case was being filed, Vijay left for Dubai.

Last month, following the rape charges, Vijay Babu was removed from the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA). AMMA issued a statement at the time and mentioned that the actor had written a letter to the organisation stating that he wants to stay away from the committee in light of the allegations levelled against him.

“Vijay Babu has sent a letter saying that he did not want to bring disgrace to the organization of which he is an Executive Committee member amid the allegations levelled against him. He would stay away from the Executive Committee for the time being until his innocence is proved. His letter (request) was discussed by AMMA and it has been approved,” the statement read.

