Actor Vijay Babu's Interim Protection from Arrest Extended Till June 7 In Sexual Assault Case

Thiruvananthapuram: The interim protection from arrest for actor and producer Vijay Babu will continue until Tuesday, June 7. Vijay has been accused of sexual assault and a case has been registered against him. The Kerala High Court had earlier given him protection from arrest till Thursday, June 1.

Earlier in the day, while considering the bail plea, the prosecution said that they are questioning him and require more time for questioning. While extending his protection from arrest the court said that he should not try to see or influence the complainant or witnesses. He is also asked not to interact through or with anyone via social media or other media. The case will be considered again next Tuesday.

After an actress filed a complaint of rape, Vijay Babu left the country. He had approached the court for anticipatory bail. The actor returned to Kerala on Wednesday from Dubai, a day after the Kerala High Court granted him interim protection from arrest. He briefly spoke to reporters at the Cochin International Airport and said he will fully cooperate with the police in its investigation into the case.

He also expressed his gratitude to his family, friends and others who stood by him and supported him amidst the allegations against him.

A case was registered against him on April 22 for rape and another case was registered against him for identifying the survivor on a Facebook live. He had returned to Kochi on June 1 and appeared before the investigation team at Ernakulam South Police Station. He was questioned for about nine hours. The questioning took place on Thursday, June 2, as well. Vijay Babu and said that this was a case that attempted to blackmail him and that he is the real victim in the case.

Stay tuned to News18.com for more updates on the case.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.