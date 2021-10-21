Actor Vijay Deverakonda to Join 'Romantic' Pre-release Extravaganza on Oct 22

Leading Telugu actor Vijay Deverakonda will be attending the pre-release event of Puri Jagannadh’s son, Akash Puri, and Ketika Sharma’s upcoming film “Romantic". The actor has extended his support to them and has been invited by the makers as a guest to the prerelease event.

The event will be organized on October 22 at University Arts & Science College, Warangal. The news of the event has been confirmed by BA Raju’s Team by releasing a poster on their Twitter handle.

The caption of the post read, “LIGER @TheDeverakonda will join the #Romantic Pre-Release Extravaganza on 22nd Oct at University Arts&Science College, Warangal @ActorAkashPuri #KetikaSharma #Purijagannadh @Charmmeofficial #Anilpaduri @PuriConnects #PCFilm #RomanticOnOCT29th.”

On October 19, the trailer of the film was launched by Baahubali fame Prabhas. On the trailer launch, Prabhas said, “In the trailer, Akash Puri looks experienced in some scenes and he seems to have matured as an actor. And Ketika Sharma looks beautiful, people will surely love her on the screen."

The “Romantic" trailer shows the chemistry between the lead actors Akash Puri and Ketika Sharma.

The story, screenplay, and dialogues of the movie have been written by Puri Jagannadh. The film has been bankrolled under the banner of Puri Jagannadh’s Touring Talkies and Puri Connects.

The cast and crew of the film are gearing up for the theatrical release of the movie. Apart from Akash and Ketika, the movie also features Ramya Krishnan in a crucial role. She will be seen playing the role of a police officer. Moreover, Uttej, Makarand Deshpande, and Sunaina will be seen in the supporting roles.

Talking about Vijay Deverakonda, the actor is close to Puri Jagannadh and is currently busy shooting for Puri Jagannadh’s film Liger. The film has Ananya Pandey opposite Vijay as the leading lady.

