Actor Vijay Raaz Arrested for Allegedly Molesting Woman Crew Member

Bollywood actor Vijay Raaz was arrested on November 2, for allegedly molesting a female crew member.

News agency ANI had confirmed the same on Twitter, “Actor Vijay Raaz was arrested from Gondia yesterday allegedly for molesting a woman crew member. A case has been registered: Atul Kulkarni, Additional SP, Gondia.”

As per a website, the incident involving Vijay and the woman crew member allegedly took place on the shoot of Vidya Balan's Sherni. As per the the same report, Vijay has also been granted bail in the matter.

Sharat Saxena and Ila Arun are also part of Sherni. The shooting for the film only recently commenced in Madhya Pradesh after filming had come to a halt in mid-March in the wake of the nationwide lockdown.

Vidya plays a forest officer in the film directed by Amit Masurkar, who shot to fame helming the 2017 Oscar contender Newton. Amit's latest film Sherni revolves around man-animal conflict.