Actor Vijay Requests Thalapathy 66 Makers to Shift Shooting Location From Hyderabad to Chennai, Here's Why

South stars have been getting pan-India recognition due to their terrific display of cinema. After the stupendous success of Beast, Vijay is all set to bring his A-game onscreen again with director Vamshi Paidipally. The film, titled 'Thalapathy 66,' stars Rashmika Mandanna as the female lead. While the shooting has commenced, the major schedule of the film is planned to take place in Hyderabad next month.

Ahead of it, Vijay requested makers to change the shooting location from Hyderabad to Chennai so that FEFSI (Film Employees Federation of South India) members could get some benefits. The makers have accepted the actor's request. The preparations have already begun in the capital city. A gigantic set has been under work in Chennai for the 'Thalapathy 66' shoot. Reportedly, the majority of scenes of the film will be shot on a set that has been built in Chennai’s film city.

The FEFSI members are moved by Vijay’s gesture. In a note, shared by ETimes, the FEFSI members lauded Vijay for shifting the 'Thalapathy 66' shoot from Hyderabad to Chennai as 100 to 200 workers might get benefited.

The shooting of some minor portions of the film is likely to take place in a few other states, across India. What is expected to be an emotional family drama, this Rashmika and Vijay-starrer will have music composed by S Thaman.

The music composer has been officially roped in to score music for Vijay's next film. Posting a picture from the sets of the film earlier this month, Thaman wrote: “What a high…at #Thalapathy66 Shoot today.”

What a Highhhhh ♥️ at #Thalapathy66 Shoot today .

Wishing My dear brother @directorvamshi All the very Best ❤️ The First Shot ON Our @actorvijay anna Was Mind Blowingggggggg . @Lyricist_Vivek thanks for the amazing writings dear brother . God bless !! pic.twitter.com/aHPxevHHoM — thaman S (@MusicThaman) April 6, 2022

Meanwhile, Vijay's 'Beast' is performing well at the box office. The film has grossed close to Rs 200 crores since its release.

