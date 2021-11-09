Actor Vijay Sethupati, Recently Attacked at Airport, Finally Addresses Incident

Tamil and Telugu actor Vijay Sethupathi was recently attacked by an unidentified person at the airport while he was on his way to Bangalore to attend a programme. The video of the incident went viral on the internet.

Now the actor himself has come forward and addressed the entire incident. Vijay Sethupathi was recently honoured with the National Award in the Best Supporting Actor category for his dark comedy hit “Super Deluxe".

As per the reports, the accused has been identified as Maha Gandhi. The accused chased and congratulated Vijay Sethupathi for winning the National Award. He then asked whether Vijay attended the guru puja and worshipped or not. In reply, the actor asked about who the guru was. The normal greeting turned into an argument. Vijay stated that he was attacked and had to retaliate at the same time.

While talking about the incident, Vijay Sethupathi said, “I assert my confession which has been obtained through torture. I don’t travel with any guards. I was at the airport with my best friend. I have no desire to keep guards. As a public figure, I am required to meet people and greet them.”

He adds, “It is a violation of my privacy to ask whether I went to Guru Puja or not.

Guru Puja is an event conducted only by individual castes. Everyone knows the kind of people who come to attend and how they behave.”

The incident turned outrageous when Tamil actor Vijay Sethupathi was asked about attending the event. The event at the airport was even called anti-caste and the people belonging to the certain community were seen turning against Vijay Sethupathi.

As per the reports, the local police have arrested and prosecuted several people for the violations committed by the youths who came to attend the guru puja.

