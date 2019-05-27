Take the pledge to vote

3-min read

Actor Vijay Treats Autorickshaw Drivers to Lunch and Gifts, Melts Hearts Online

Tamil actor Vijay, who is fondly called Thalapathy (commander) by his ardent fans recently treated autorickshaw drivers to lunch and gifts as he celebrated International Workers day with his gesture.

Trending Desk

Updated:May 27, 2019, 10:44 AM IST
Actor Vijay Treats Autorickshaw Drivers to Lunch and Gifts, Melts Hearts Online
File photo of Tamil actor Vijay
Loading...
Tamil actor Vijay, who is fondly called Thalapathy (commander) by his ardent fans recently treated autorickshaw drivers to lunch and gifts. The actor who was last seen in the film Sarkar, and has acted in movies like Puli, Theri, Mersai and even made a cameo in the Akshay Kumar starrer Rowdy Rathore was celebrating International Workers day with his gesture. Bussy Anand, secretary of the actor, organised the lunch on the actor's behalf.

According to reports, the annual gesture by Vijay got delayed due to the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections that saw BJP win with a thumping majority. However, much like every other year, the actor did manage to fulfil his yearly event. The actor, however, could not attend the event himself due to work commitments.

His kind gesture soon became viral, with his fans applauding his work on social media.

One person wrote, “#Thalapathy #Vijay's auto driver fans were treated to a sumptuous lunch and given gift items.. It was a delayed May Day special treat for them.. @BussyAnand was the Chief guest at this initiative on behalf of the star who is shooting for #Thalapathy63 now. Nice to see.” (sic)

While another posted, “Like every year #Thalapathy gave superb lunch n surprise gifts to auto drivers to honour them on Worker's day... Due to election the function was held yesterday...Man with golden heart #Thalapathy.” (sic)































On the work front, Vijay will next be seen in the Tamil sports-film Thalapathy 63, alongside Nayanthara, Jackie Shroff and others. The music for the film has been composed by A R Rahman.

(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist's hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
Loading...
