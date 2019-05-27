Actor Vijay Treats Autorickshaw Drivers to Lunch and Gifts, Melts Hearts Online
Tamil actor Vijay, who is fondly called Thalapathy (commander) by his ardent fans recently treated autorickshaw drivers to lunch and gifts as he celebrated International Workers day with his gesture.
File photo of Tamil actor Vijay
According to reports, the annual gesture by Vijay got delayed due to the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections that saw BJP win with a thumping majority. However, much like every other year, the actor did manage to fulfil his yearly event. The actor, however, could not attend the event himself due to work commitments.
His kind gesture soon became viral, with his fans applauding his work on social media.
One person wrote, “#Thalapathy #Vijay's auto driver fans were treated to a sumptuous lunch and given gift items.. It was a delayed May Day special treat for them.. @BussyAnand was the Chief guest at this initiative on behalf of the star who is shooting for #Thalapathy63 now. Nice to see.” (sic)
While another posted, “Like every year #Thalapathy gave superb lunch n surprise gifts to auto drivers to honour them on Worker's day... Due to election the function was held yesterday...Man with golden heart #Thalapathy.” (sic)
Just #Thalapathy thing— Pokkiri Raja (@PR_offl1) May 27, 2019
SocialMedia Emperor ;) pic.twitter.com/PwbgMKrirs
#Thalapathy #Vijay's auto driver fans were treated to a sumptuous lunch and given gift items.. It was a delayed May Day special treat for them.. @BussyAnand was the Chief guest at this initiative on behalf of the star who is shooting for #Thalapathy63 now. Nice to see pic.twitter.com/phyumGAqiM— Kaushik LM (@LMKMovieManiac) May 26, 2019
#Thalapathy #Vijay doing his customary thing. Due to elections, Labour's Day lunch and special gifts to Auto Drivers got slightly delayed but fulfilled like he does without fail each year pic.twitter.com/GHJzRgiaU1— Surendhar MK (@SurendharMK) May 26, 2019
The International Worker's Day Is All About Honouring The Tireless Workers. #Vijay, Who Has A Habit Of Serving Lunch To Auto Drivers On Worker's Day Every Year, Has Provided Them Lunch And Gifts Yesterday. A Noble Gesture Indeed. #ThalapathyVijay pic.twitter.com/fPzVyvqZ65— Theri Nanbans Kerala (@TheriNanbans_KL) May 26, 2019
#Thalapathy @actorvijay hosted his annual luncheon and gave surprise gifts to auto drivers yesterday..— Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) May 26, 2019
@BussyAnand @Jagadishbliss @RIAZtheboss pic.twitter.com/bUobAeRDU6
#Thalapathy63 #Vijay #Thalapathy #Thalapathy64 #ThalapathyVIJAY https://t.co/qRQb4vRJZX— Navin Raj (@navinrajnsn) May 26, 2019
Thalapathy's VMI Team Had Presented Some Gifts & Congratulated The Auto Drivers With A Lunch ❤️— Vijay Fans Page (@VijayFansHere) May 25, 2019
Due To Busy Shooting Schedule, Thalapathy Hasn't Attended The Event ! pic.twitter.com/PpTXsP2P06
Thalapathy's VMI Team Had Presented Some Gifts & Congratulated The Auto Drivers With A Lunch! Due To Busy Shooting Schedule, #Thalapathy Hasn't Attended The Event ! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/v1KUPkx0bd— Actor Vijay (@VijayFansTweet) May 25, 2019
Happy workers day to Vijay's auto driver fans pic.twitter.com/Q7to4ipMWV— Prasanna Venkatesh (@prasannavsn93) May 26, 2019
Like every year #Thalapathy gave superb lunch n surprise gifts to auto drivers to honour them on Worker's day...— Irshad (@Irshad_8055) May 26, 2019
Due to election the function was held yesterday...
Man with golden heart #Thalapathy pic.twitter.com/93ft3g3lz5
On the work front, Vijay will next be seen in the Tamil sports-film Thalapathy 63, alongside Nayanthara, Jackie Shroff and others. The music for the film has been composed by A R Rahman.
