1-MIN READ

Actor Vijay Worried About Son Jason Sanjay Who's Stuck in Canada Due to Coronavirus Crisis

File photo of Tamil Actor Vijay (Image: Instagram)

South Indian actor Vijay is concerned about his son Jason Sanjay’s safety as the star-kid is currently stuck in Canada amid the coronavirus pandemic.

According to a report in India Today, Jason is pursuing a course in filmmaking in Canada and due to the lockdown, he couldn’t travel back to India.

The report added that the actor has been advising his son to stay indoors.

Vijay, wife Sangeetha and their daughter Divya Saasha are following the coronavirus guidelines at their residence in Chennai.

Meanwhile, Jason has already made a foray into the big screen. He appeared for 11-second in a cameo with Vijay in the song Naan Adichaa Thaanga Maata from the 2009 release Vettaikaran.

Vijay’s much-awaited movie Master’s release has been postponed. The flick was scheduled to hit theatres on April 9. The project also features Vijay Sethupathi, Malavika Mohanan, Shanthanu Bhagyaraj, Andrea Jeremiah Arjun Das in pivotal roles. The film’s music score is composed by Anirudh Ravichander. Reports claim that Vijay Sethupathi will be playing the role of a gangster in the action-thriller, and will be pitted against Vijay in a friends-turned-foe storyline.

In Canada, over 27, 000 people have been infected with the virus, and the death toll has crossed over 850. Globally, over 20 lakh people have tested positive for the contagious virus, and over 1 lakh people have capitulated to the disease.

