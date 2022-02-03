Actor Vikram Prabhu to Star in Karthi’s Tiger. All Details Inside

Actor Vikram Prabhu is all set to star in Karthi’s next action thriller Tiger. It is interesting to note that the story and dialogues have been penned by none other than M. Muthaiah, who previously directed Vikram’s 2014 film, Pulikkuthi Pandi.

The film was launched on Wednesday with a small puja. The makers plan to finish the shoot in 40 days. In the films, bankrolled by M Studios in association with Open Screen Pictures, Bus Stop fame Sri Divya expected to play the female lead opposite Vikram Prabhu. The fans are excited for the duo again. They were previously seen together in a 2014 romantic/comedy film.

While talking about the film Tiger, Karthi revealed, “Tiger will be an all-out actioner set in Chennai. When I wrote this story, I immediately knew that Vikram sir will be the perfect fit for our protagonist.” Additionally, he thanked Muthaiah for the collaboration saying, “Muthaiah sir’s contribution to this project as a scriptwriter will be a major attraction. The entire team of technicians is such a great pillar of this film. It will surely engage and entertain the audience.”

Along with Divya, Ananthika will also play another pivotal female lead in Tiger, while Sakthi Vasu will essay the role of the antagonist. Rishi and Daniel Annie Pope will also be seen playing other important roles in the film.

Sam CS will score music, Kathiravan cinematography, Manimaran editing, Baba Bhaskar choreography, and Ganesh Master stunts.

On the work front, Vikaram has several films, including, Pagaiye Kathiru, Ponniyin Selvan: Part 1 and Paayum Oli Nee Yenakku lined up this year.

