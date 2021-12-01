Actor Vineet Kumar Singh Ties the Knot With Ruchiraa Gormaray; Anurag Kashyap, Sobhita Dhulipala Send Wishes

Actor Vineet Kumar Singh, best known for films like Gangs of Wasseypur, Mukkabaaz, Gold, and Saand Ki Aankh, tied the knot with his long-time girlfriend Ruchiraa Gormaray. The two got married on November 29.

On Tuesday evening, the actor shared the first photos of them as newlyweds. Along with the pictures, he wrote, “29/11/2021 Holding your hand I came so far. Feeling truly blessed to have you in my life! Thank you everyone for your love and blessings."

As soon as Vineet Kumar Singh shared the photos from his intimate wedding ceremony, his fans and friends from Bollywood dropped congratulatory messages in the post’s comments section. Aahana Kumra wrote, “Vineeetttt! Ruch!!!!!!! Congrats both of you!!!” Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, who has worked with Vineet in multiple projects, commented, “Congratulations my bachchus.. so beautiful." Actress Sobhita Dhulipala, who collaborated with Vineet in Bard of Blood, wrote, “This is so heartwarming to see… congratulations you beautiful souls!" Actor Manav Vij commented, “Congratulations to both of you."

On the work front, Vineet was last seen in Tryst With Destiny, which is currently streaming on SonyLIV. He recently announced a film titled Dil Hai Gray, which also stars Urvashi Rautela and Akshay Oberoi. The movie is a remake of the Tamil super-hit film ‘Thiruttu Payale 2’. It is currently under the post-production stage and the makers announced the title of the movie on the auspicious day of Dussehra. Dil Hai Gray will be directed by Susi Ganeshan and produced by M Ramesh Reddy.

