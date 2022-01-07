Actor Virajas Kulkarni Gets Engaged to Girlfriend Shivani Rangole

Actor Virajas Kulkarni has gotten engaged to Shivani Rangole, and his engagement has come as a huge and pleasant surprise for his fans. They are showering their love and good wishes on the couple. In an Instagram post, Virajas informed his fans and well-wishers about his engagement.

In the photo, Shivani is seen showing the ring on her finger. Sharing this photo, she has captioned it as, “Put a ring on it!"

Here’s her Instagram post:

For the last few days, Virajas Kulkarni has been seeing Shivani Rangole. The two have been spotted together in various places. The two never fail to express their love for each other on social media. Often, the two share photos and videos with each other on social media. The couple has now made their relationship official. After this disclosure, their fans are now curious to know when the couple will get married. The two are much loved by the audience.

Shivani has acted in a lot of TV shows, plays and films. She was last seen in the show, Sang Tu Ahes Na. Virajas, on his part, was last seen in the show Mazha Hoshil Na. The viewers have loved Virajas in this show. Aditya and Sai, the main characters of the show, were liked by the audience.

Even though the show is over, Sai and Aditya continue to remain bright in the minds of the viewers. Virajas is the son of actor Mrinal Kulkarni. Apart from being a good actor, he is also a very good writer and has written scripts for various shows.

